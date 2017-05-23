Jury rules with school in fight over California strawberries
A renowned strawberry researcher in California broke patent law and violated a loyalty pledge to his former university by taking his work with him to profit from it in a private company, a jury in San Francisco decided Wednesday. Professor Douglas Shaw formed his own research firm with others after retiring from the University of California, Davis, where for years he had overseen the school's strawberry breeding program, developing a heartier and tastier fruit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|District 1
|240,886
|Treasury Chief to Congress: Raise Debt Limit Be...
|7 hr
|Red Crosse
|9
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|8 hr
|Horace Schmitz
|11
|Bella Esmail Moore Wanted For FRAUD!! Iranian
|10 hr
|Romel Esmail Wanted
|2
|California takes many hits, large and small, in...
|18 hr
|Solarman
|1
|How to understand mechanical aesthetics?
|Tue
|Andymolly
|1
|California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era ...
|Tue
|BIll 2
|9
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC