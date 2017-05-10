Is school bell ringing too early for sleepy students? Some say yes
Students arrive to school before 7 a.m. at Riverside Poly High School in Riverside Wednesday. The debate rages as a bill moves through the state Legislature to push back middle school and high school start time to no earlier than 8:30 a.m. A long day that begins with his first class at 7:30 a.m. and doesn't end until after football practice in the late afternoon takes its toll, his mother said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|18 min
|Esteemed Nature
|240,612
|Men that use Cologne
|3 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|California could spend $220M to upgrade driver'...
|20 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Why Californiaa s good economic times arena t b...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|California: The state where people don't leave
|May 11
|ThomasA
|7
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC