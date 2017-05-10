Is school bell ringing too early for sleepy students? Some say yes

Students arrive to school before 7 a.m. at Riverside Poly High School in Riverside Wednesday. The debate rages as a bill moves through the state Legislature to push back middle school and high school start time to no earlier than 8:30 a.m. A long day that begins with his first class at 7:30 a.m. and doesn't end until after football practice in the late afternoon takes its toll, his mother said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.