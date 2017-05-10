Investors talk taxes, bonds and ... pot
Want proof that marijuana is going mainstream? Look no further than a wealth management conference that kicked off Thursday at the Hyatt in Huntington Beach. Between discussions on tax strategies and building a real estate portfolio, experts offered tips on investing in cannabis real estate to guests that paid upwards of $2,000 a pop to soak it in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|WelbyMD
|240,564
|California: The state where people don't leave
|Thu
|ThomasA
|7
|California governor to release revised spending...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Recall targets Southern California senator over...
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|COMMIEFORNIA ...time to sell
|May 8
|Solarman
|1
|It's the funnest thing.
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|3
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC