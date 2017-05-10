Investors talk taxes, bonds and ... pot

21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

Want proof that marijuana is going mainstream? Look no further than a wealth management conference that kicked off Thursday at the Hyatt in Huntington Beach. Between discussions on tax strategies and building a real estate portfolio, experts offered tips on investing in cannabis real estate to guests that paid upwards of $2,000 a pop to soak it in.

