How Chinese tourism brings big benefi...

How Chinese tourism brings big benefits to LA area

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

In 2016, 1.3 million visitors came to California from China, representing the largest overseas tourism group in the state. This year, the Los Angeles area is projected to see about 1.1 million visitors, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 10 min District 1 240,707
News California governor to release revised spending... 49 min Solarman 1
TRUMP is exposing RINOs all over the place! Wed Contessa 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... Tue Solarman 1
News Recall targets Southern California senator over... Tue Solarman 1
COMMIEFORNIA ...time to sell Mon Solarman 2
News California: The state where people don't leave Mon okimar 6
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,024 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC