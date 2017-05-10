How Chinese tourism brings big benefits to LA area
In 2016, 1.3 million visitors came to California from China, representing the largest overseas tourism group in the state. This year, the Los Angeles area is projected to see about 1.1 million visitors, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|10 min
|District 1
|240,707
|California governor to release revised spending...
|49 min
|Solarman
|1
|TRUMP is exposing RINOs all over the place!
|Wed
|Contessa
|1
|An investment in teacher training would pay off...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Recall targets Southern California senator over...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|COMMIEFORNIA ...time to sell
|Mon
|Solarman
|2
|California: The state where people don't leave
|Mon
|okimar
|6
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC