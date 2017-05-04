How A Traffic Fine Can Lead To Jail Time In California
Lots of people pay traffic fines, but not everyone is affected the same way. According to a new report from the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area , traffic fines in California have an outsized effect on low-income drivers and people of color.
