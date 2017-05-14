Housing shortage: Does California hav...

Housing shortage: Does California have a crisis problem?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Legislators, municipal leaders and regulators at all levels of government must be bolder in rethinking how housing is developed. Such bravado might even mean doing things that cost a politician at the ballot box.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min blarney smoker 240,623
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) 2 hr Grecian Formula F... 34
Men that use Cologne 17 hr linda35ny 1
News California could spend $220M to upgrade driver'... Sat Solarman 1
News Why Californiaa s good economic times arena t b... Sat Solarman 1
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... Sat Solarman 1
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting Sat Solarman 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,028,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC