House May Be Forced to Vote Again on GOP's Obamacare Repeal Bill
House Republicans barely managed to pass their Obamacare repeal bill earlier this month, and they now face the possibility of having to vote again on their controversial health measure. House Speaker Paul Ryan hasn't yet sent the bill to the Senate because there's a chance that parts of it may need to be redone, depending on how the Congressional Budget Office estimates its effects. House leaders want to make sure the bill conforms with Senate rules for reconciliation, a mechanism that allows Senate Republicans to pass the bill with a simple majority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|17 min
|Jacques in Ottawa
|240,758
|California policymakers are planning the taxes ...
|16 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|22 hr
|Climate Science
|1
|California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|5
|California Officials Criticize 'Stupid' US Drug...
|Thu
|todd2869
|25
|Clint Eastwood backs gay marriage in Supreme Co... (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Norwegian Supremacy
|73
|Why do black people hate cats? (Mar '09)
|May 15
|Bessie Whitehead
|61
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC