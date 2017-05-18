Herea s how much LAa s a creative economya contributes to California
California's creative economy packed a massive punch in 2015 - a wallop that supported 747,600 direct wage and salary jobs and generated $406.5 billion in economic output. That's just one of the highlights of the 2017 Otis Report on the Creative Economy of California, which was released Thursday.
