Herea s how much LAa s a creative economya contributes to California

Here's how much LA's a creative economy contributes to California

17 hrs ago

California's creative economy packed a massive punch in 2015 - a wallop that supported 747,600 direct wage and salary jobs and generated $406.5 billion in economic output. That's just one of the highlights of the 2017 Otis Report on the Creative Economy of California, which was released Thursday.

Chicago, IL

