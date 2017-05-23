Gas station nachos linked to outbreak...

Gas station nachos linked to outbreak that left man dead, woman paralyzed

Gas station nacho cheese is linked to a botulism outbreak in California that sickened at least 10 people and killed one of them, the California Department of Public Health said Monday.

