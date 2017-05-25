From Trump to Oprah, speakers offer p...

From Trump to Oprah, speakers offer parting advice to grads

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Oprah Winfrey told students to live with purpose. President Donald Trump said to ignore the naysayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr WelbyMD 240,929
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 2 hr Curious 17
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) 3 hr Curious 234
News ICE arrests nearly 200 illegal immigrants in Ca... 5 hr tomin cali 1
News Treasury Chief to Congress: Raise Debt Limit Be... Wed Red Crosse 9
Bella Esmail Moore Wanted For FRAUD!! Iranian Wed Romel Esmail Wanted 2
News California takes many hits, large and small, in... Wed Solarman 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,282,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC