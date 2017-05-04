Frightening leopard shark discovery n...

Frightening leopard shark discovery near California stuns scientists

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Bay Area Business Woman

Picture of a leopard shark swimming in a kelp tank at Scripps Aquarium in La Jolla, California via photographer Matthew Field. Something extremely alarming is happening in the San Francisco Bay, and scientists are trying to figure out what is going on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Business Woman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 240,602
It's the funnest thing. 7 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Should California allow cyclists to roll throug... 10 hr ThomasA 4
News Why people love to hate Californians 12 hr thanatogenos 4
Federal White Judge Jerome Simandle ignores ove... 23 hr God Sees All 1
News Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ... Sat ThomasA How Many ... 3
News Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ... Sat Solarman 4
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,988 • Total comments across all topics: 280,861,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC