Forecast calls for more tropical storms a " but ita s unlikley any will reach California
A power shovel and bulldozer are shown submerged in water that rushed down the wash opening into the Los Angeles River just east of Figueroa Street. The storm came so quickly that there wasn't time to get the machinery out of the stream bed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|retro avenger
|240,685
|California Officials Criticize 'Stupid' US Drug...
|2 hr
|CodeTalker
|22
|Clint Eastwood backs gay marriage in Supreme Co... (Mar '13)
|16 hr
|Norwegian Supremacy
|73
|Why do black people hate cats? (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Bessie Whitehead
|61
|Brown's New Budget To Include Millions To Defen...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|2
|This week in Shelter Island history
|Mon
|Paul Scott
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC