Forecast calls for more tropical stor...

Forecast calls for more tropical storms a " but ita s unlikley any will reach California

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

A power shovel and bulldozer are shown submerged in water that rushed down the wash opening into the Los Angeles River just east of Figueroa Street. The storm came so quickly that there wasn't time to get the machinery out of the stream bed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min retro avenger 240,685
News California Officials Criticize 'Stupid' US Drug... 2 hr CodeTalker 22
News Clint Eastwood backs gay marriage in Supreme Co... (Mar '13) 16 hr Norwegian Supremacy 73
Why do black people hate cats? (Mar '09) Mon Bessie Whitehead 61
News Brown's New Budget To Include Millions To Defen... Mon spytheweb 2
News This week in Shelter Island history Mon Paul Scott 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) Mon Grecian Formula F... 34
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,077,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC