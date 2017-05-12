Federal funds for Zika tracking could...

Federal funds for Zika tracking could evaporate by summer

Money that has helped states with Zika tracking and education may come to an end by this summer, putting at risk efforts to better understand the mostly mosquito-borne virus and the devastating birth defects associated with it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told state health officials in a meeting last month that Zika funding is running out and that additional support should not be expected, according to a news report.

