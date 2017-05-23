Father of 2 dies in botulism outbreak linked to gas station's nacho cheese
A California father has died and at least 9 others were sickened as health officials continue to investigate a botulism outbreak tied to tainted nacho cheese. Antioch man Martin Galindo, 37, died this week after contracting botulism, which left him in a coma, according to KTXL.
