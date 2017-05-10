Ex-governor's ambitions paved way to ...

Ex-governor's ambitions paved way to dam crisis, records say

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This Nov. 5, 1958 file photo shows Governor-elect Edmund G. "Pat" Brown holding up a newspaper proclaiming his victory in the race for California governor in San Francisco. Historical records reveal the late Brown misled voters about the cost of building the nation's tallest dam, ignored recommendations to delay construction and dismissed allegations that substandard materials were used to build the Oroville Dam project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr WelbyMD 240,626
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) 6 hr Grecian Formula F... 34
Men that use Cologne 20 hr linda35ny 1
News California could spend $220M to upgrade driver'... Sat Solarman 1
News Why Californiaa s good economic times arena t b... Sat Solarman 1
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... Sat Solarman 1
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting Sat Solarman 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,795 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC