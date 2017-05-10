Ex-governor's ambitions paved way to dam crisis, records say

This Nov. 5, 1958 file photo shows Governor-elect Edmund G. "Pat" Brown holding up a newspaper proclaiming his victory in the race for California governor in San Francisco. Historical records reveal the late Brown misled voters about the cost of building the nation's tallest dam, ignored recommendations to delay construction and dismissed allegations that substandard materials were used to build the Oroville Dam project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.