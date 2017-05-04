Elon Musk: Apple doesn't want to work...

Elon Musk: Apple doesn't want to work with Tesla on a car

There are 1 comment on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 20 hrs ago, titled Elon Musk: Apple doesn't want to work with Tesla on a car. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:

Plenty of people have proposed the idea that Apple should buy cash-strapped Tesla and collaborate on an electric car. But no such plans are in the works, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during the company's first-quarter earnings call Wednesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
michaelayres

San Francisco, CA

#1 10 hrs ago
not at all surprising.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why people love to hate Californians 10 min Careful What U Wi... 3
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 36 min Justice Dale 240,500
News US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c... 14 hr iyamwotiyam 7
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 22 hr Rick Fire 49
News U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy... Wed Rainbow Kid 14
News Bay Area senator would return California carbon... Tue Solarman 1
Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13) May 2 Harley 31
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC