Disgraced preacher, child sex abuser ...

Disgraced preacher, child sex abuser Tony Alamo dies

Tony Alamo, a one-time street preacher whose apocalyptic ministry grew into a multimillion-dollar network of businesses and property before he was convicted in Arkansas of sexually abusing girls he considered his wives, has died in prison. He was 82. Once known for designing elaborately decorated jackets for celebrities including Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley, Alamo died on Tuesday at federal prison hospital in Butner, North Carolina, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

