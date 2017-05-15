Damp, cool weather predicted to hit I...

Damp, cool weather predicted to hit Inland Empire

15 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Light rain, cool weather and gusty winds are expected to dominate the beginning of the week in Inland Southern California, meteorologists say. That's due to a deepening low-pressure trough along the West Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

