Damp, cool weather predicted to hit Inland Empire
Light rain, cool weather and gusty winds are expected to dominate the beginning of the week in Inland Southern California, meteorologists say. That's due to a deepening low-pressure trough along the West Coast, according to the National Weather Service.
