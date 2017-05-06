Crumbling roads and bridges bring higher taxes and fees
Officials look over the scene at Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass, Calif., where part of the freeway collapsed due to heavy rain. A state $5 billion annual plan raises fuel taxes and vehicle fees to pay for repairs to state and local roads, while also providing money for public transit and biking and walking trails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|35 min
|Dr Guru
|240,568
|Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ...
|2 hr
|ThomasA How Many ...
|3
|Should California allow cyclists to roll throug...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ...
|18 hr
|Solarman
|4
|Why people love to hate Californians
|May 4
|Careful What U Wi...
|3
|Elon Musk: Apple doesn't want to work with Tesl...
|May 4
|Anonymous
|1
|US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c...
|May 4
|iyamwotiyam
|7
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC