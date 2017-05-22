Congress back to work while Trump overseas: Budget, Russia
In fact, the nation's legislative branch is still trying to get some work done. Both chambers will be back in session on Monday, and it will be interesting to see if President Donald Trump's long overseas trip will lower the daily drama in Washington or if his international events will lead to more controversies that lawmakers will wake up to each day and have to react.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Democratic chair race angers 'Bernie...
|2 hr
|CodeTalker
|10
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|LOL
|240,798
|Essential Politics: California Democrats plot T...
|12 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|That gas tax hike? Ita s not enough to fix Cali...
|Sun
|C Kersey
|2
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Sun
|Proud Deplorable
|2
|California Democrats open convention with eye o...
|Sun
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era ...
|Sat
|joe
|8
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC