Claremont couple becomes realty TV stars flipping vintage Southern California homes

This J Street house in Ontario needed some exterior cosmetic updating in a “before” photo from “Vintage Flip.” You never know what you'll get with an old house after peeling through layers of carpet, wallpaper and paneling, but Jessie and Tina Rodriguez love finding out. To the Claremont couple, it's part puzzle and part their profession with a genuine love of old homes that motivates them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.