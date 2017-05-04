Charlie Hunnam couldn't say goodbye t...

Charlie Hunnam couldn't say goodbye to show

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Loudon County News

The 37-year-old actor admitted it was very "emotional" for him to have to say goodbye to his biker alter ego Jackson Teller when the series drew to a close after seven seasons so kept prolonging the "personal process" of closing the door on that chapter of his life. He said: "It was actually quite emotional for me, living and loving that guy for eight years, to have finally put him to bed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 27 min Trudeau your Pres... 240,604
It's the funnest thing. 10 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Should California allow cyclists to roll throug... 13 hr ThomasA 4
News Why people love to hate Californians 15 hr thanatogenos 4
Federal White Judge Jerome Simandle ignores ove... Sun God Sees All 1
News Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ... Sat ThomasA How Many ... 3
News Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ... Sat Solarman 4
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,864,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC