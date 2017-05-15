Californians urged by protect themsel...

Californians urged by protect themselves against mosquitoes

20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Democrat

The state Department of Public Health has issued an advisory urging all Californians to eliminate standing water around their homes and businesses to help reduce mosquito populations that could lead to Zika and West Nile virus infections. “As the rainy season comes to an end and temperatures rise, we will see increased mosquito activity,” State Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith said in a statement.

