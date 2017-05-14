Californians Are Revolting Against Dems Who Voted For Gas Tax Hike
Californians are pushing back against the Democratic lawmakers who passed the largest gas tax in the state's history last month. Citizens have signed signatures for a recall effort against Democratic state Sen. Josh Newman for his vote in favor of for the Road Repair and Accountability Act, and another lawmaker is moving forward on an initiative to repeal the unpopular gas tax.
