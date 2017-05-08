California: The state where people don't leave
There are 6 comments on the Contra Costa Times story from 12 hrs ago, titled California: The state where people don't leave. In it, Contra Costa Times reports that:
Federal tax data shows California is the second-best state in terms of keeping its taxpayers when the state's huge population and its massive economy are taken into account. I loaded some fresh IRS statistics about the 2015 filing season into my trusty spreadsheet to see if the tax agency's migration statistics would tell us the same story that census data did: Claims that Californians are departing in relatively huge numbers are totally overblown.
#1 8 hrs ago
Statistics, statistics, statistics, yeah right Lansner. As the Legislature "figures" out how to "fund" free college for students by taxing those that make $1 million dollars or more a year, how long do YOU think they will put up with this sh!t? It's these types of programs that drive people away from California. Let's just raise gasoline taxes 12 cents a gallon, 25 cents a gallon on diesel and while we're at it add another $100 minimum to the registration of vehicles in the State. Two thirds of these collected 'taxes' will be used (perhaps) for road, bridge, highway maintenance and repair. The other third will be used for a high speed rail wet dream that (may) serve a few thousand riders each day between L.A. and San Francisco. What about the other 38 million tax payers in the State? Where's their "bang for the buck"? Folks will figure out sooner or later, that moving to another State can free up monies they have been spending on auto insurance and registration fees and taxes that are not charged in other States of the Union. More money for groceries, now that's something most folks can get behind.
“Hello Trump”
#2 7 hrs ago
California USED to be a nice place to live until the late '70's when liberal Dems took over the State. Since then it's become synonomous with Legislative over reach with passage of laws and regs that seem DESIGNED to stifle business and drive productive people from it's borders. It has also created a problem for it's neighboring States..... Many of the people who fled California for "greener pastures" in other places seem to be trying to turn where they moved TO into what they fled FROM..... Passing the same kind of laws they disliked so much they left to get away from. And the locals are starting to wonder about their new arrivals and if they want any more like them.....
#3 7 hrs ago
Yeah, there's a lot of this "progressive" crap flowing across boarders and into other States of the Union. Just recently there was a movement in Arizona where bar owners can post signs of "no guns allowed in bar". Arizona is a carry State. One might say it makes sense to "limit" the reach to one's arsenal when they are imbibing in adult beverages. All it takes is one crazy man to shoot up a place, it also takes one sane citizen that is armed to shoot and stop the crazy man. I'm thinking we need a Federal law that gives citizens the right to concealed carry. I would rather have the weapon on me and ready and NEVER use it, than to need the weapon NOW and not have it.
#4 7 hrs ago
I carry EVERY day. Have for the past 14 years,since KY has been issuing CCW's. I was one of the first to get one so I could carry legal. Before that...... Many people,mostly stupid,have bought into the Hollywierd movie hype that the Wild West was really as wild as depicted in the ludicris films they have been putting out for decades. The truth is that it was a pretty tame place. Yes,there was violence,just like today but for the most part the old adage rings true. An armed society is a polite society.
#5 6 hrs ago
I don't know what the hell that's being taught in school today. You figure the founding fathers made the first 10 amendments of the Constitution a "Bill of Rights." It seems to me the 1st Amendment allowing one to "speak your mind" is tantamount to a free society. No one seems to notice though that the 2nd Amendment, the right to keep and bear arms would be the back up to one's views, perhaps their very lifestyle if ALL ELSE FAILS. Commiewood has had a long History of obfuscated views. It's the first Amendment when making films like Cold blooded Killers for money. Protests against violence when there's a public shoot-em-up. Show the pricks "how to do it" with special effects, then turn around and cry at a candle-light vigil when one of "their" customers can't fathom the difference between "story" and "reality". I agree, folks have been institutionalized by Commiewood. Here we have Florida with a "stand your ground law", and this guy walks into that Pulse nightclub and kills people at random with NO consequence. Loading, shooting, reloading, shooting some more, WTF? All the while, there were customers (victims) that used their 1st Amendment rights to text their loved ones goodbye. Instead of having the necessary tools and skills to exert their 2nd Amendment rights to stop the attack. Commiewood moral of the story, it is so easy to run your mouth, than stand your ground and defend your rights with force.
#6 6 hrs ago
I know whats NOT being taught in school..... CIVICS. I remember Civics class. It was where we learned HOW our gov't worked and WHAT the Constitution meant. I was shocked to find out Civics hasn't been taught in many school districts across the Country since the late '70's or early '80's..... Small wonder young people are so ignorant about the very "rights" they demand with these pickyune protests.....
