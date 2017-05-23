California takes many hits, large and small, in Trumpa s 2018 budget proposal
Senate Budget Committee staff members lay out copies of President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 federal budget for distribution on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Senate Budget Committee staff members lay out copies of President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 federal budget for distribution on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
"Some Central Valley farm spending would fall. Nutrition programs would shrink. Certain school grants would be handcuffed, University of California research would be curtailed and reimbursements ended for the state’s incarceration of law-breaking unauthorized immigrants. "
Hang on there, Buzzard Faced Brown wants California to be a "Sanctuary" State. He doesn't need any Federal funds for "...law-breaking unauthorized immigrants." Just treat them like 'any' other criminal. Arrest, book, trial, sentence, early release because the jails are too full to keep them. Yeah, it's easy to be 'liberal' with monies from the Federal Government. When the other 49 States help you 'fund' your 'agenda', it's easy to be that fancy free with money for 'social' programs.
