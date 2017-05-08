California storm dumps spring snow, s...

California storm dumps spring snow, sets rainfall records

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A wet and wild spring storm that swept through Southern California set rainfall records, dumped hail on an awards show red carpet and delivered up to 10 inches of snow in the mountains. "It was some freaky weather," said John Mandel, a clerk at Palomar Mountain General Store in San Diego County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP is exposing RINOs all over the place! 2 hr Contessa 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr idottio hardo con... 240,651
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... 10 hr Solarman 1
News Recall targets Southern California senator over... 11 hr Solarman 1
COMMIEFORNIA ...time to sell Mon Solarman 2
News California: The state where people don't leave Mon okimar 6
It's the funnest thing. Mon Mark Rosenkranz 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,904,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC