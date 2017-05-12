California shark attack victim doing 'remarkably well'
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has signed legislation to require Tennessee law to be interpreted as having the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words. The Republican district attorney in the college down of Norman, Oklahoma, is pursuing criminal charges against a local shop owner and his clerks for selling glass pipes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should California allow cyclists to roll throug...
|4 hr
|willyF
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|District 1
|240,563
|Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ...
|10 hr
|Solarman
|4
|Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ...
|16 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Why people love to hate Californians
|Thu
|Careful What U Wi...
|3
|Elon Musk: Apple doesn't want to work with Tesl...
|Thu
|Anonymous
|1
|US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c...
|Thu
|iyamwotiyam
|7
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC