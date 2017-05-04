California Senate Votes for Earlier Primary Election
The California Senate has voted to move up the state's presidential primary in an effort to increase the influence of the nation's largest and most diverse state. The legislation approved Thursday would set the primary on the third Tuesday in March and give the governor the option the move it earlier if other states jump in front.
