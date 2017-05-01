California reports largest snow pack level in Sierra Nevada mountains in nearly two decades
Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, right, plunges the snow survey tube into the snow pack, as DWR's Wes McCandless looks on during the snow survey at Phillips Station, Monday, May 1, 2017, near Echo Summit, Calif. ORG XMIT: CARP102 Frank Gehrke, right, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, checks the snowpack weight on a scale held by DWR's Wes McCandless, while doing the manual snow survey at Phillips Station, Monday, May 1, 2017, near Echo Summit, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|38 min
|Just Think
|240,461
|Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Harley
|31
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|Billy Ray Cyrus
|10
|U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy...
|10 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|11
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|16,069
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|18 hr
|Pee wee Herman
|61,392
|California may have to move 3,000 inmates at ri... (May '13)
|Sun
|Tanya
|6
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC