California redwoods license plate die...

California redwoods license plate dies for lack of interest

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

A proposal to create a new license plate to help fund environmental restoration at the Salton Sea in Imperial and Riverside counties in the Southern California desert failed in 2017 when it did not reach the required number of 7,500 pre-purchases. Millions of Californians visit the state's majestic redwood forests every year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min WelbyMD 240,852
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 5 min The Democrats Scr... 8
How to understand mechanical aesthetics? 1 hr Andymolly 1
News California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era ... 12 hr BIll 2 9
News California Democratic chair race angers 'Bernie... 18 hr CodeTalker 10
News Essential Politics: California Democrats plot T... Mon tomin cali 3
News That gas tax hike? Ita s not enough to fix Cali... Sun C Kersey 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 281,232,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC