California Public Utilities Commissio...

California Public Utilities Commission CPUC And California Energy...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

The California Public Utilities Commission and the California Energy Commission have published a staff white paper assessing how impact of technology driven consumer electricity choices are changing California's retail electric market. The white paper is a pre-cursor to the CPUC and California Energy Commission's En Banc on Consumer and Retail Energy Choice, scheduled for May 19, 2017, in Sacramento.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 26 min Dr Guru 240,673
TRUMP is exposing RINOs all over the place! 18 hr Contessa 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... Tue Solarman 1
News Recall targets Southern California senator over... Tue Solarman 1
COMMIEFORNIA ...time to sell Mon Solarman 2
News California: The state where people don't leave Mon okimar 6
It's the funnest thing. May 8 Mark Rosenkranz 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,204 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC