There are on the The Press-Enterprise story from 14 hrs ago, titled California policymakers are planning the taxes of the future. In it, The Press-Enterprise reports that:

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying an X-37B experimental robotic space plane, lifts off from launch complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2012, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Government has been criticized for being slow to adapt to new technologies - but not when it comes to taxing them, it seems.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.