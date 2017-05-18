California policymakers are planning the taxes of the future
There are 1 comment on the The Press-Enterprise story from 14 hrs ago, titled California policymakers are planning the taxes of the future. In it, The Press-Enterprise reports that:
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying an X-37B experimental robotic space plane, lifts off from launch complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2012, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Government has been criticized for being slow to adapt to new technologies - but not when it comes to taxing them, it seems.
#1 9 hrs ago
"By introducing a measure of certainty over tax treatment, the FTB says, its proposal “will lead to increased activity in the industry and will foster an atmosphere of growth and prosperity once present during the golden age of California’s aviation industry, thereby creating jobs as the industry thrives in this state.”"
Just proves that yet another bloated, bureaucracy is overstepping its bounds. Just like CARB, stepping on innovations provided by the private sector that could make ICE more efficient AND with low emissions. The Bureaucratic process to get something through CARB does not warrant the amount of money the privateers can afford. B.S. Government creating road blocks to technical advancement, the California way.
