California officials criticize 'stupid' US drug crackdown

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra criticized U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recent announcement calling for a renewed crack down on criminals as "crazy' and "stupid" while speaking at the Sacramento Press Club, Monday, May 15, 2017,in Sacramento, Calif. Sessions said that federal prosecutors should file the toughest charges possible against most crime suspects, which critics say is a throwback to what they call a failed war on drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.