California officials criticize 'stupi...

California officials criticize 'stupid' US drug crackdown

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra criticized U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recent announcement calling for a renewed crack down on criminals as "crazy' and "stupid" while speaking at the Sacramento Press Club, Monday, May 15, 2017,in Sacramento, Calif. Sessions said that federal prosecutors should file the toughest charges possible against most crime suspects, which critics say is a throwback to what they call a failed war on drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California Officials Criticize 'Stupid' US Drug... 29 min anonymous 1
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr buffalo brain 240,652
Why do black people hate cats? (Mar '09) 6 hr Bessie Whitehead 61
News Brown's New Budget To Include Millions To Defen... 7 hr spytheweb 2
News This week in Shelter Island history 13 hr Paul Scott 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) 21 hr Grecian Formula F... 34
Men that use Cologne Sun linda35ny 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,725 • Total comments across all topics: 281,046,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC