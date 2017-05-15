California officials criticize 'stupi...

California officials criticize 'stupid' US drug crackdown

15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

California's attorney general and state lawmakers again moved Monday in the opposite direction from the Trump administration, this time on penalties for criminals. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra termed U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' blanket call for harsher penalties for criminals "crazy" and "stupid," while state senators voted to roll back penalties for drug offenders.

