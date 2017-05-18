California man in Kylie Jenner crash admits homeless killing
Authorities say a California man who crashed his car into a gate at TV celebrity Kylie Jenner's house last year walked into a police station and confessed to killing a homeless man. Anaheim police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Dr Guru
|240,767
|California Democrats, at the forefront of anti-...
|1 hr
|Solarman
|1
|California policymakers are planning the taxes ...
|Fri
|Solarman
|1
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|Thu
|Climate Science
|1
|California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|5
|California Officials Criticize 'Stupid' US Drug...
|Thu
|todd2869
|25
|Clint Eastwood backs gay marriage in Supreme Co... (Mar '13)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|73
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC