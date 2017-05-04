California lawmakers vote for earlier primary elections
California may hold its presidential primary elections three months earlier after lawmakers in both chambers of the Legislature passed bills Thursday that would increase the influence of the nation's most populous and diverse state. The state Senate passed a bill to move California's primary from June to the third Tuesday in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|9 min
|Justice Dale
|240,530
|Man's sex abuse acquittal shows challenges for ...
|13 hr
|ACLU Happy Tonight
|1
|Why people love to hate Californians
|14 hr
|Careful What U Wi...
|3
|Elon Musk: Apple doesn't want to work with Tesl...
|Thu
|michaelayres
|1
|US Supreme Court rejects Christian minister's c...
|Thu
|iyamwotiyam
|7
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|Rick Fire
|49
|U.S. top court rejects 'gay conversion' therapy...
|Wed
|Rainbow Kid
|14
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC