California lawmakers vote for earlier primary elections

California may hold its presidential primary elections three months earlier after lawmakers in both chambers of the Legislature passed bills Thursday that would increase the influence of the nation's most populous and diverse state. The state Senate passed a bill to move California's primary from June to the third Tuesday in March.

