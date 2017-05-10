California lawmakers fault oversight ...

California lawmakers fault oversight of half-century-old dam

California lawmakers blasted state water officials Thursday for their oversight of the half-century-old dam that anchors the state's water system, in a hearing focusing on the design problems and aging that contributed to the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people downstream. "This frightens me, that this was built in this manner," state Assemblyman Jim Frazier, a Democrat, and an engineer by training, told the state officials overseeing the Oroville Dam, the nation's tallest.

