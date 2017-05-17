There are on the The Daily News-Record story from 16 hrs ago, titled California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era communist ban. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

A bill that would have let communists legally work in California government was withdrawn Wednesday after the sponsor said he learned it caused veterans and Vietnamese-Americans "distress and hurt." Assemblyman Rob Bonta, a Democrat from the San Francisco Bay Area, announced he was shelving the bill and apologized to veterans and people who fled the communist regime in Vietnam.

