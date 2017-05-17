California lawmaker pulls bill on Col...

California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era communist ban

There are 4 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 16 hrs ago, titled California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era communist ban. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

A bill that would have let communists legally work in California government was withdrawn Wednesday after the sponsor said he learned it caused veterans and Vietnamese-Americans "distress and hurt." Assemblyman Rob Bonta, a Democrat from the San Francisco Bay Area, announced he was shelving the bill and apologized to veterans and people who fled the communist regime in Vietnam.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
Well duh

Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#2 11 hrs ago
The bigger problem is some of the worst Communists won't register, or admit to their allegiances. Communists are famous foremost for their lies and perfidy. The end justifies the means for them, which is what we see consistently with the new Left in the Democrat Party, who use any and all means to disrupt and sabotage society. Thus, the West Coast has many Communist operatives already in government and agencies empowered by Communists in government. Their commitment to history means their vision is long term and patient. It has taken them fifty years to destroy the American fabric to the state we see today. As the Dalai Lama so succinctly identified Communists, they are the worst of the worst.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

The Left Coast

#3 8 hrs ago
The stupidity in Kalifornia appears endless.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

Lake Geneva, WI

#4 4 hrs ago
"A bill that would have let communists legally work in California government was withdrawn...."

They already do legally work in California.

You know them better as Democrats.

