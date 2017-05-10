There are on the The Greenville Sun story from 16 hrs ago, titled California governor to release revised spending plan. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:

California Gov. Jerry Brown is scheduled Thursday to release his revised state budget amid lower-than-expected revenue and uncertainty about future federal spending on health care. The release of Brown's spending plan for the next fiscal year kicks off a month of negotiations with the Democrat-controlled Legislature.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.