California governor to release revised spending plan
California Gov. Jerry Brown is scheduled Thursday to release his revised state budget amid lower-than-expected revenue and uncertainty about future federal spending on health care. The release of Brown's spending plan for the next fiscal year kicks off a month of negotiations with the Democrat-controlled Legislature.
#1 4 hrs ago
Bullet faced Brown strikes again. This guy ties up tax monies on HIS programs and then screws the taxpayers out of what was promised them, what they were taxed for in the first place. He's got that 33% of the new fuel taxes and registration increases he wants to use for a high speed train wet dream. Not the best bang for the taxpayers buck. Right there is where you can find money for needed infrastructure repairs, due to flooding. HOW STUPID are the "majority" voters in California to have elected this guy as Governor when he has a history of stupidity in office?
