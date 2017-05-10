California governor to release revise...

California governor to release revised spending plan

There are 1 comment on the The Greenville Sun story from 16 hrs ago, titled California governor to release revised spending plan. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:

California Gov. Jerry Brown is scheduled Thursday to release his revised state budget amid lower-than-expected revenue and uncertainty about future federal spending on health care. The release of Brown's spending plan for the next fiscal year kicks off a month of negotiations with the Democrat-controlled Legislature.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 4 hrs ago
Bullet faced Brown strikes again. This guy ties up tax monies on HIS programs and then screws the taxpayers out of what was promised them, what they were taxed for in the first place. He's got that 33% of the new fuel taxes and registration increases he wants to use for a high speed train wet dream. Not the best bang for the taxpayers buck. Right there is where you can find money for needed infrastructure repairs, due to flooding. HOW STUPID are the "majority" voters in California to have elected this guy as Governor when he has a history of stupidity in office?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California: The state where people don't leave 2 min ThomasA 7
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr NotSoDivineMsM 240,722
TRUMP is exposing RINOs all over the place! Wed Contessa 1
News An investment in teacher training would pay off... Tue Solarman 1
News Recall targets Southern California senator over... Tue Solarman 1
COMMIEFORNIA ...time to sell May 8 Solarman 2
It's the funnest thing. May 8 Mark Rosenkranz 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,546 • Total comments across all topics: 280,943,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC