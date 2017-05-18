California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Congress
There are 1 comment on the Daily Herald story from 16 hrs ago, titled California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Congress. In it, Daily Herald reports that:
Eric Bauman, left, who is running to head the California Democratic Party, talks with Horace Snowden, of the Placer County Democratic Party. before the start of the California Democratic Party convention, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Herald.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
"U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, often mentioned as a potential candidate for president in 2020, accused Trump of putting "Russia first, America second.""
Interesting, hasn't she been described as an "African-American"? Why does she put Africa first? Does she NOT realize what country she is in?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|17 min
|Justice Dale
|240,754
|California Democratic chair race angers 'Bernie...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|4
|California Democrats open convention with eye o...
|1 hr
|WEDONTKNOW
|4
|California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era ...
|9 hr
|joe
|8
|California Considers Making State First to Tie ...
|10 hr
|Solarman
|1
|California Democrats, at the forefront of anti-...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|California policymakers are planning the taxes ...
|Fri
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC