There are on the Daily Herald story from 16 hrs ago, titled California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Congress. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

Eric Bauman, left, who is running to head the California Democratic Party, talks with Horace Snowden, of the Placer County Democratic Party. before the start of the California Democratic Party convention, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Herald.