California Democrats open convention with eye on Trump

California Democrats meet Saturday with renewed optimism about their party's chances of adding to their huge majority among the state's 53-member congressional delegation and potentially tipping the balance of power in the U.S. House. In a state where Democrats are itching to lead the liberal resistance to Trump and the Republican Congress, the party's activists find themselves singularly united behind the goal of stunting the GOP.
#1 10 hrs ago
Better open with something new. After 4 years of chirping about Trump's hatred and bias against Muslims, President Trump received his warmest international response from Saudi Arabia, the leader of the Muslim World. Dems, you're running low and ammunition. Better call Maxine Waters again, to scream "racism" before the public finds more faults with Democrat's claims.
Since: Aug 11
#2 10 hrs ago
if congress would fix the census where citizens are the only people counted when getting extra e/s votes and seats it will help the country . the dems have nothing left other than bash trump,hopefully we may soon see the end of that party and a new one started that is like to old dems when they stood only for the working class citizens.
#3 7 hrs ago
"I think it's important that we start now, so we cannot just educate people but get them engaged," said Tiffany Countryman, a 47-year-old human-resources manager from Lancaster."
Yeah, riiiiggghhhtttt.'educate' elitist B.S. that means skew any facts to prove their point, relevant or not. Old school terms 'brainwashing'. Typical social services tactic from one Tiffany Commieman.
