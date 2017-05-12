There are on the Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph story from 19 hrs ago, titled California Democrats Kill Licensing Reform: New at Reason. In it, Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph reports that:

California Democrats prattle endlessly about helping the working poor , but their latest vote against a bill that would tangibly help financially struggling people shows that Democratic leaders are more interested in serving their real constituencies: state bureaucracies, unions and other interest groups that want to keep out the competition. The latest example involves occupational-licensing reform.

