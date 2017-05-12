California Democrats Kill Licensing Reform: New at Reason
California Democrats prattle endlessly about helping the working poor , but their latest vote against a bill that would tangibly help financially struggling people shows that Democratic leaders are more interested in serving their real constituencies: state bureaucracies, unions and other interest groups that want to keep out the competition. The latest example involves occupational-licensing reform.
"Such concerns prompted even the Democratic Obama administration to call for far-reaching licensing reforms, yet California's Democrats don't even seem to understand the point of such efforts. Or maybe they just won't let themselves understand the argument, given their political alliances. At any rate, they should at least stop pretending to care about the poor if they can't embrace simple, cost-free policies that get poor Californians working."
Elitist welfare educated politicians, that 'know' what is best for the public at large. Well, well, well, this is what YOU vote for California, how's that workin' for ya?
