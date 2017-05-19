There are on the San Jose Mercury News story from 17 hrs ago, titled California Democrats, at the forefront of anti-Trump `Resistancea movement, confront internal div.... In it, San Jose Mercury News reports that:

After a wild week of political news out of Washington - even by 2017 standards - California Democrats hold the largest-yet convening of "The Resistance" this weekend, promising late-night parties, rousing rhetoric and political stars. "We're a huge success story despite the national problem," said Bob Mulholland, a longtime adviser to the California Democrats, who said he expects the convention will be a celebration of the state party's strength and dominance.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.