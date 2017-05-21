California Democrat Chair During Speech: 'F**k Donald Trump!'
John Burton, the outgoing chair of the California Democratic Party, proclaimed, "f**k Donald Trump!" during an event speech on Saturday. Outgoing Dem chair John Burton: "all together now: fuck Donald Trump."
