California Democrat Chair During Spee...

California Democrat Chair During Speech: 'F**k Donald Trump!'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

John Burton, the outgoing chair of the California Democratic Party, proclaimed, "f**k Donald Trump!" during an event speech on Saturday. Outgoing Dem chair John Burton: "all together now: fuck Donald Trump."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min Coffee Party 240,763
News That gas tax hike? Ita s not enough to fix Cali... 8 hr C Kersey 2
News California Democratic chair race angers 'Bernie... 9 hr kuda 8
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 12 hr Proud Deplorable 2
News California Democrats open convention with eye o... Sun WEDONTKNOW 4
News California lawmaker pulls bill on Cold War-era ... Sat joe 8
News California Considers Making State First to Tie ... Sat Solarman 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,193,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC