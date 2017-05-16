California cracks down on last beachfront sand-mining operation in U.S.

Moving in on the last coastal sand mining operation in the United States, California regulators are ordering a Mexican-based company to obtain permits and pay state royalties for its Monterey County plant or shut down - amid a chorus of complaints that its causing significant erosion of beaches along Monterey Bay. The facility, known as the CEMEX Lapis plant, has been in operation since 1906 and is located between Marina and Moss Landing.

