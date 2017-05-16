California cracks down on last beachf...

California cracks down on last beachfront sand-mining operation in U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Moving in on the last coastal sand mining operation in the United States, California regulators are ordering a Mexican-based company to obtain permits and pay state royalties for its Monterey County plant or shut down - amid a chorus of complaints that its causing significant erosion of beaches along Monterey Bay. The facility, known as the CEMEX Lapis plant, has been in operation since 1906 and is located between Marina and Moss Landing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 41 min Pam 240,667
News California Officials Criticize 'Stupid' US Drug... 5 hr Red Crosse 20
News Clint Eastwood backs gay marriage in Supreme Co... (Mar '13) 10 hr Norwegian Supremacy 73
Why do black people hate cats? (Mar '09) Mon Bessie Whitehead 61
News Brown's New Budget To Include Millions To Defen... Mon spytheweb 2
News This week in Shelter Island history Mon Paul Scott 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) Mon Grecian Formula F... 34
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,071,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC