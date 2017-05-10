California could spend $220M to upgrade driver's licenses
There are 1 comment on the News Times story from Yesterday, titled California could spend $220M to upgrade driver's licenses. In it, News Times reports that:
California could spend more than $220 million to meet a deadline to bring driver's licenses and state ID cards up to federal standards. Gov. Jerry Brown's revised budget proposal includes money to process applications for cards that comply with the U.S. Real ID Act, which was aimed at making IDs more secure after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.
|
#1 Yesterday
"California and about 20 other states were granted extensions. But the stakes have risen because the Trump administration has set a deadline of Oct. 1, 2020. After that, air travelers won't be able to use non-complaint cards as proof of identification at airport security checkpoints."
Buzzard Faced Brown plays with his Stromboli while Commiefornia burns. Just shows this clown will run his mouth until there are real consequences, then he is 'compliant'. Just imagine, Brown flies off to some foreign shore, just somehow gets out of the country. Then can't get back because his proof of identification will be obsolete. Poetic Justice in its purest form.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Redwing Boots
|240,614
|Men that use Cologne
|6 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Why Californiaa s good economic times arena t b...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|California: The state where people don't leave
|May 11
|ThomasA
|7
|California governor to release revised spending...
|May 11
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC