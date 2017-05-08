California cop union opposes new bill that would thwart license plate readers
If the Electronic Frontier Foundation and a San Diego-based Republican state senator have their way , it will soon become legal for Californians to cover their license plates while parked, as a way to thwart automated license plate readers. Those devices, now commonly in use by law enforcement nationwide, can capture license plates at a very high rate of speed, as well as record the GPS location, date, and time that a particular plate is seen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COMMIEFORNIA ...time to sell
|11 min
|Time to sell
|1
|California: The state where people don't leave
|3 hr
|okimar
|6
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOL...
|240,608
|It's the funnest thing.
|4 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|3
|Should California allow cyclists to roll throug...
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Why people love to hate Californians
|Sun
|thanatogenos
|4
|Federal White Judge Jerome Simandle ignores ove...
|Sun
|God Sees All
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC