California cop union opposes new bill that would thwart license plate readers

13 hrs ago Read more: Ars Technica

If the Electronic Frontier Foundation and a San Diego-based Republican state senator have their way , it will soon become legal for Californians to cover their license plates while parked, as a way to thwart automated license plate readers. Those devices, now commonly in use by law enforcement nationwide, can capture license plates at a very high rate of speed, as well as record the GPS location, date, and time that a particular plate is seen.

