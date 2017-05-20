California Considers Making State First to Tie Traffic Fines to Income Level
From Ferguson to Fresno, millions of individuals and families across the country are being punished for being too poor to pay traffic and infraction tickets for minor violations such as jaywalking or expired registration tags. And the price they most often pay, driver license suspension, releases a cascade of problems that drive them deeper into the clutches of poverty, frequently lead to incarceration, and prevent them from participating in and contributing to their communities.
#1 13 hrs ago
"In 2016, the United States Department of Justice issued a letter clarifying that courts have an affirmative obligation to "ensure fair and accurate assessments of defendants' ability to pay,"and in November 2016 again urged basic respect for the principle that people should not be punished—that is, not arrested, jailed, or given a suspended license—just because they cannot afford to pay.4 California has not—yet—reached that goal. "
Ticket prices, yeah riiiggghhhttt! When Buzzard Faced Brown's gasoline, diesel, registration increases take effect, what will the U.S. DOJ say about "fair taxation"?
