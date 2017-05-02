California Confederate Flag Ban Exclu...

California Confederate Flag Ban Excludes Individuals

California's ban on displaying the Confederate flag doesn't apply to individuals even if they are on government property, state officials said this week in settling a free speech lawsuit. Fresno artist Timothy Desmond sued after his painting depicting the flag was barred from the 2015 Big Fresno Fair.

